Fairmont Police Department welcomes new K9 officer, Paco

FAIRMONT W.Va – The Fairmont Police Department is welcoming a new furry officer. Paco is a one-year-old Belgian Malinio who recently joined the department in January.

Paco and his handler, officer Chris Young, trained for almost 300 hours together before his graduation.

“Personally, I believe he’s actually a great tracking dog. That is one of the more difficult features to find in a dog,” Young said. “Through my training, he would get nothing but complements on his tracking.”

Paco’s specialty is in narcotics and building searches. Since he’s started the job, Paco has helped the department find narcotics and important evidence on several cases.

“He did manage to find a bicycle that was used in the commission of a breaking and entering to a store here in Fairmont. He was also used on several narcotic searches. He was able to locate up to two ounces for the sheriffs department of methamphetamine just last month. Since then he’s been able to locate multiple small amounts,” Young said.

Officer Young said Paco is already showing his worth.

“He does have that excellent drive that you look for in the selection process and his narcotic searches are also very strong as far as his attributes go.”

Paco is the second K9 officer at the Fairmont Police Department. He now lives with officer Young full-time and joins him on his night shifts.