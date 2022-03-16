FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is accepting applications for more officers.

The department currently has three open positions to fill.

“We’re seeking people that want to be responsive to the community that we serve,” said Chief Steve Shine of the Fairmont Police Department. “People that actually want to get out and help. People that understand that there’s a greater calling to their life than just taking a job for some money. That there is a reward in obtaining a career where you can actually help people and make a difference.”

To be considered for the positions all applicants must take a two-hour written exam and complete a physical exam.

Fairmont Police Department (WBOY Image)

The written exam tests applicants about the basic knowledge of the ability to observe and remember details, vocabulary, reading comprehension, ability to follow directions, ability to problem solve and use logic, and ability to use situational judgment. The physical exams require each applicant to complete 28 sit-ups in one minute, 18 push-ups in one minute and run 1.5 miles in 14 minutes and 36 seconds or less.

Once the three positions are filled the Fairmont Police Department will have a total of 39 officers.

When the department no longer has open positions and more applicants have completed the exams, then they are put onto a list of eligibility to proceed in the hiring process based on their written exam scores. After that, when another position comes available, those on that list will be considered by the department.

“We’ve already got the background processing started on that, the full evaluation of their psychological, the polygraph, their medical. Everything to make sure that we’re receiving qualified applicants that are ready to hire,” Chief Shine said about the applicants that are put on the list.

The open positions come with a benefits package that includes a starting salary of $41,398. Each Officer will earn two weeks’ vacation after the first year, 12–14 paid holidays per year and six personal days per year after the completion of the probationary period. Each Officer is offered PEIA Health Insurance, and the City of Fairmont offers a $5,000 additional monetary incentive for Certified WV Officers.

Anyone interested can contact the Fairmont City Clerk’s Office at (304) 366-6212, ext. 329 or email the City Clerk, Janet Keller, at jkeller@fairmontwv.gov for an application.

All applications must be sent to the city clerk’s office by April 5.