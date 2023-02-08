FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont Police Department said it is investigating an accidental shooting involving a juvenile that happened Tuesday evening.

The incident happened on Oregon Avenue, the Fairmont Detective Division confirmed to 12 News. At around 9:45 p.m., the Marion County 911 log showed a call came in reporting a gunshot on Oregon Avenue. The street is in the northeast area of Fairmont, just a couple of blocks away from Morgantown Avenue.

The Detective could not share the condition of the victim with 12 News, nor did they specify if the juvenile involved was the victim of the shooting or not.

Detectives are unsure if any charges will be filed at this time.