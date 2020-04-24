Fairmont Regional Medical Center employees secure settlement for 401K contributions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Union workers at Fairmont Regional Medical Center have won a six-figure settlement for 401K contributions.

Service Employees International Union District 1199 members, with the help of Gov. Jim Justice and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, have recouped $126,648.21 from Alecto Healthcare Services to pay union workers for 401k contributions, according to a press release.

Union leaders were able to secure matching 401k contributions owed to hospital workers by Alecto, the release states.

“Today is another victory for workers of the former Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “By sticking together in their Union and working with Governor Justice and Attorney General Morrisey, workers will be paid for matching 401k contributions owed by Alecto Healthcare.”

Justice and Morrisey have been working with union leaders since first learning of Alecto’s plan to close Fairmont Regional Medical Center, according to the release.

“The hard-working, former employees of Fairmont Regional deserve any benefits owed to them,” Morrisey said. “Neither these professionals, nor the surrounding community, asked for their hospital to close in the midst of a global pandemic. Our office remains committed to aggressively investigate any claim of wrongdoing and work with union leaders to ensure Alecto employees, whether they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, receive appropriate compensation.”