Fairmont Regional Medical Center expected to close by the end of the week

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont Regional Medical Center is expected to close by the end of the week, officials said Monday.

According to Michael Angelucci, who is both a House of Delegates member for Marion County and an administrator for the Marion County Rescue Squad, he spoke with Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s CEO Bob Adcock, who told him that the hospital was expected to close “by the end of the week,” but Adcock would not give a date.

Angelucci was also told by Adcock that the current census at the hospital was 25 patients,and that they were anticipating transporting all of those patients to separate facilities as soon as they could.

With that large number of patients requiring transport, Angelucci said that the Marion County Rescue Squad might be overworked in moving so many at one time. Angelucci also stated that the rescue squad’s transport numbers have been up since the announcement of Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s closure.

Since the announcement, EMS workers with Marion County’s medical transportation services have been encouraged to transport patients to facilities other than Fairmont Regional Medical Center due to the hospital’s impending closure, Angelucci said.

These changes have resulted in increased transportation numbers due to longer travel times to other facilities, as well as Fairmont Regional Medical Center sometimes not accepting patients, according to Angelucci, and, once the hospital shuts down, he said they will be increasing crew size and number of ambulances to make up for the increased number or transports and transport time.

Angelucci also stated that Alecto, the current owner of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, has been terrible with communicating an exact date for the closure of the hospital ever since the company gave notice of its closure. He also said that he has sent a letter to Alecto’s administrators regarding Fairmont Regional Medical Center’s employees not receiving matches to their 401k contributions, and also urging the company to pay out employees’ PTO.

Calls to Adcock and Alecto’s CEO, Lex Reddy, have not been returned.

FRMC announced the impending closure in February.

Meanwhile, both WVU Medicine and Gov. Jim Justice have announced plans to keep operating FRMC until WVU’s new hospital can be built. Mon Health System also announced plans for a “small format” hospital in the Fairmont area.