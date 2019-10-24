Fairmont Regional Medical Center offered trick-or-treat alternative

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Fairmont Regional Medical Center hosted its “We Want to Treat You” event as a safe alternative to Trick-or-Treat for children to get something sweet.

The center has been in Marion County for 115 years serving the medical needs of residents in the county. The event offered plenty of candy and fun things for the kids to partake in and meet some of the medical staff who dressed up in Halloween costumes to have some fun with the kids.

“So, we have blown it out of the water simply because we love to dress up, we love to have fun, we love to see the kids, and who would love to decorate and have little ones come by. So, yeah, we love it,” said Cathy Boyle, Fairmont Medical Center Community Outreach Coordinator.

Displays and costumes were anything you could imagine like Toy Story, Jurassic Park and even the Golden Girls. Fairmont Regional Medical Center stated that it’s a great opportunity to be able to interact with fellow community members while having fun.