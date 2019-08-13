Fairmont Regional Medical Center releases statement after other Alecto-owned hospitals announce closures

Breaking News
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With the recent closure announcements of Alecto-owned hospitals Ohio Valley Medical Center and East Ohio Regional Hospital, rumors spread across social media about the fate of another Alecto-owned establishment, Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

When asked for a comment on the future at FRMC, in reference to the rumors, as well as closures of nearby hospitals owned by its parent company, Director of Community Relations for Fairmont Regional Medical Center Steve Bovino said,

“FRMC is not closing. We will continue to provide compassionate care to the Marion County Community and surrounding area for years to come.”

No further comments or updates were given.

