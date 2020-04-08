Fairmont Regional Medical Center union claims nearly $850,000 victory over former owner Alecto

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Wednesday, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199 WV/KY/OH announced what it calls “a major victory” for the hospital workers who were displaced from Fairmont Regional Medical Center when from Alecto Healthcare ceased operations, according to a news release from the union.

While the specifics of the settlement are confidential, union leaders were able to secure all earned benefit time to be paid out to hospital workers including all paid-time-off (PTO), accrued vacation time, and bonus days, to the tune of $844,342.49, they said.

In addition to being owed this earned benefit time, hospital workers plan to continue to work with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to pursue litigation against Alecto Healthcare for 401K contributions union members say Alecto still owes them.

“This is a major victory for the workers of Fairmont Regional Medical Center, who continued to provide quality care to this community up until the day Alecto shuttered the doors of hospital,” said Joyce Gibson, Regional Director for SEIU District 1199 WV/KY/OH. “By working with Governor Justice and Attorney General Morrisey, we are sending a message that if you are going to do business in West Virginia, you have to treat our workers with dignity and respect,” Gibson said.

In late March, the SEIU announced its intention to sue Alecto over the non-payment issues. This week, another union, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU), which represents 120 workers at FRMC also announced its intention to sue the company.

Also this week Attorney General Morrisey released information on his office’s investigation into the FRMC situation, encouraging local leaders to pursue remedies for Alecto’s potential violations of the WARN Act and former employees to file claims with the state.

“I am pleased to hear that Alecto has agreed to pay nearly $1 million in paid time off to employees who earned that money through their hard work and loyalty at Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” Attorney General Morrisey said. This is an important first step by Alecto, but make no mistake that our office remains committed to taking every step possible to help the workers who were improperly treated. These employees did not ask for the sudden closure of Fairmont Regional Medical Center. It was forced upon the employees and the community at large amid global pandemic. Our office intends to leave no stone unturned. Employees of Fairmont Regional, as well as those at Ohio Valley Medical Center, deserve nothing less,” Morrisey added.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the hospital’s closure has gained national attention, including a section of a recent New York Time article.

Since the closure announcement, both WVU Medicine and Mon Health System have announced plans to build hospitals in Fairmont.

