Fairmont Regional Medical Center welcomes new ‘mid wife nurse’

FAIRMONT W.Va – Fairmont Regional Medical Center welcomed a new nurse on board for the hospital, as Gail Rock joins the FRMC team as a mid wife nurse.

Rock brings 19 years of midwifery experience to the hospital and is also is a certified nurse midwife with a Master of Science degree. She is certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and is an international board certified lactation consultant.

Rock said she hopes to help on patients to the best of their ability, while looking out for the greater good of their newborn.

“I hope to bring a good perspective of what midwifery can do for them and just to give women a different perspective of what healthcare can do for them,” said Rock.

