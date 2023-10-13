FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Fairmont is still searching for a new city manager after former manager, Valerie Means retired this past June.

After the initial round of 32 applications, officials decided that previous applicants did not meet the criteria they were seeking in the city’s next administrative head.

According to Fairmont Mayor, Anne Bolyard, 15 candidates were carefully reviewed by the search committee and then four finalists were selected, in which two of them withdrew their applications.

The second round of applications is said to be more advertised, will feature a new job description of the position and will be open for longer than the previous search.

Minimum qualifications for this position include:

At least five years of progressively responsible managerial experience at a senior level in a governmental entity (preferably as a City Manager, County Administrator, or similar position at another governmental agency.)

A four-year BA or BS degree in Public Administration, Public Policy, Business or a related field or an MBA or MPA in Public/Business Administration from an accredited college or university is preferred but not required .

. Strong negotiation, budgetary and team skills are a plus

Willingness to relocate to Fairmont’s corporate limits is required.

The search process will abide by the following timeline:

Oct. 11 – Posting of the position as directed by council.

Nov. 17 – Position posting closes at 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 27 – Search Committee begins the application review process.

Dec. 21 – Search Committee presents a list of finalists to City Council

Jan. 9 – City Council meets to discuss the finalists and sets final interviews.

If interested in applying or knowing more information, you can find more on the City of Fairmont’s website.