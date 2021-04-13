Fairmont restaurant announces permanent closure

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Mediterranean restaurant in Fairmont has announced its permanent closure on Tuesday.

According a post on its Facebook page, The Grape Leaf, located at 236 Adams St. in Fairmont will be permanently closing.

Further information, including the cause of the closure, has not been released at this time.

Prior to the announcement, The Grape Leaf had reopened after being closed for multiple months.

Attempts to contact The Grape Leaf have yet to be returned. The post announcing the restaurant’s closure follows.