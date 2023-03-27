FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — LuLu’s Salon and Bridal held its first event where locals were offered a free haircut from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday with “no questions asked”.

LuLu’s Salon and Bridal located at 325 Adams Street in Fairmont, WV.

This event was planned by the owner, Olivia Phillips, alongside her associate and came from them wanting to better help the community around them. Phillips spoke more with 12 News on their good deed: “I think that’s the only way to make our community better and to grow our community. I think a lot of people have comments and concerns about downtown but not a lot of people put action behind it, so we’re hoping to just help downtown by putting action behind what we want to see happen here.”

LuLu’s Salon and Bridal plans to host this event regularly, aiming for the last Monday of every month to keep members of their community “feeling better about themselves”.