FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears celebrated their triple AAA Boys’ State Championship Wednesday night.

Fairmont Police along with the fire department paraded the team through town to honor and celebrate their win of the 2022 AAA Boys’ State Championship. Head Coach, David Retton said it was amazing to see the team fight to get to Charleston. Retton also said there was always a belief in their team, coaches, and the players up through the very end to get that championship.

Fairmont Senior Polar Bears celebrate AAA championship win.

“We fought when we got there and beat a very good Herbert Hoover team, beat a very good Scott team. And you know, we thought, our theme, we had a theme that we were good enough,” said David Retton, Head Basketball Coach of Fairmont Senior.

Retton also stated that another keyword the team used during the year was resilient, and he thought the boys were resilient. He also said there were difficulties during the season.

“It’s definitely a big achievement,” said Eric Smith, a center for the Fairmont Senior Boys Basketball team. “Especially because I won states in football too this year. So, to leave on a big note winning two state champs my last year is amazing.”

Smith said that it means a lot know that the city was behind them all the way, pushing them and cheering them on at the games. He said that bringing a big title like a state championship home and back to Fairmont means a lot to everyone.

“We’re all on cloud nine,” Smith said. “It doesn’t feel real, feels like a dream. And like, what we’ve been doing recently, we’ve been focusing, designing the rings because that’s a big deal.”

“It means a lot growing up seeing my brother, seeing my brother do it, it just means a lot to continue the tradition,” said Zycheus Dobbs, Point Guard for the Fairmont Senior Boys Basketball team.

Dobbs brother Zyon said he got a chance to win two state championships and getting to see his brother win one made it feel like he won too.

“They got a good team coming back next year as well. So, they just need to keep building on what they did this year and take it on into next year,” Zyon Dobbs said. “I give him pointers pretty much after every game because I’ve been through it. Just need to let him know what he’s going to be coming up for. So, I give him tips and pointers here and there, but usually, it’s just him though.”

Coach Retton said their season entailed a lot and they were truly fortunate and humbled to finish their season with a championship win.