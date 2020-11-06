Fairmont Senior High School participates in a pack the bus toy drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local high school participated in a “Pack the Bus” toy drive on Friday to help the community during the holiday season.

Fairmont Senior High School hosted a drive-through event Friday afternoon to celebrate its students’ accomplishments during the school year. This was also paired with the East/West toy drive competition.

Community members were invited to drop off toy donations to fill up a school bus to be donated to those in need. Students and faculty members say they were happy to engage with the community during this time.

“A lot of the sports teams are here to get people to come to the pep rally and they had advertised the toy drive happening,” said FSHS student Sidney Apanowicz.

Students were spread out all around Loop Park Drive to encourage social distancing.