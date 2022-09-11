FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Saturday, the 57th Fairmont Senior Polar Bears Band Spectacular took place on the field at East-West Stadium.

More than a dozen bands joined the spectacular show from all across North Central West Virginia showcasing their talents for those in attendance. Tickets were sold for the event at $7 for adults and $5 for students.

“A lot of the time the bands come together for competition and things like that, and they don’t get to necessarily see each other play. For a band spectacular, they don’t have to worry about the competition mode, they are just able to come to the field and showcase their talents, their show, and other bands get to sit and watch and enjoy,” said Cam Pyle, Fairmont Senior High Polar Bear Band President of the Boosters.

Boosters for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears Band stated that the funds raised from the spectacular show help them throughout the year with uniforms, instrument repairs and other things like that.