FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is continuing its search for a new president.

The university announced they are now accepting applications and nominations for its new president. The applications must be submitted to the search and recruiting team by Tuesday, Feb. 17 by email to FSUPresident@buffkinbaker.com.

The search began when former president Dr. Mirta Martin stepped down at the end of 2022. The university’s provost and vice president, Dr. Dianna Phillips, has been serving as interim president until a new one is found.

“The President serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the University with responsibility for ensuring the success of the institution’s mission, academic integrity, fiscal stability and sustainability, enrollment management, fundraising efforts, personnel development, and physical plant management,” a statement from Fairmont State said. “In doing so, the President works closely with the Board of Governors in developing, communicating, and executing a strategy consistent with the overall mission and vision of Fairmont State.”

The anticipated start date for the new president is July 1, according to a press release from Fairmont State.