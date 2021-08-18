Fairmont State adds advanced COVID-19 protocol

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State to require masks as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.
Following suit with other local universities, Fairmont State has decided to add advanced COVID-19 protocols that will begin on Thursday, Aug. 19.
The WV DHHR has listed Marion County’s COVID-19 Alert Color as Orange, meaning that it has 15- 24.9 cases per 100,000 people. This change prompted the university to implement the following protocols until further notice:
- Masks are required by all individuals on campus, even if vaccinated, including indoor areas, outdoor areas and during events.
- Individuals working in an office alone, with the door closed, may remove their mask.
- Faculty may choose to reduce classroom density up to 50%.
- All classes face-to-face, synchronously broadcast and recorded.
- Faculty should hold advising sessions remotely and limit time on campus.
- Events of 25 or more may be postponed or canceled. If an event needs to be modified, postponed or cancelled as a result of advanced COVID-19 protocols you will be notified in a separate communication.
Fairmont will update the protocols as the WV DHHR numbers indicate that it is safe to do so.
