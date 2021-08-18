Fairmont State adds advanced COVID-19 protocol

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State to require masks as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise.

Following suit with other local universities, Fairmont State has decided to add advanced COVID-19 protocols that will begin on Thursday, Aug. 19.

The WV DHHR has listed Marion County’s COVID-19 Alert Color as Orange, meaning that it has 15- 24.9 cases per 100,000 people. This change prompted the university to implement the following protocols until further notice:

Masks are required by all individuals on campus, even if vaccinated, including indoor areas, outdoor areas and during events.

Individuals working in an office alone, with the door closed, may remove their mask.

Faculty may choose to reduce classroom density up to 50%.

All classes face-to-face, synchronously broadcast and recorded.

Faculty should hold advising sessions remotely and limit time on campus.

Events of 25 or more may be postponed or canceled. If an event needs to be modified, postponed or cancelled as a result of advanced COVID-19 protocols you will be notified in a separate communication.

Fairmont will update the protocols as the WV DHHR numbers indicate that it is safe to do so.

