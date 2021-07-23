Fairmont State alumnus gets ready to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is cheering on a familiar face that’s getting ready to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Courtesy: Fairmont State University

Perry Baker is representing the Falcon Family on team USA’s Men’s Rugby Sevens Team.



During his time at Fairmont State, Baker was a part of the football team. The wide receiver racked up 90 receptions, 1,552 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s still currently tied for third in Fairmont State’s history books for most touchdown receptions.



After his time at the university, Baker played for the Pittsburg Power for several years then transitioned to a career in rugby. He’s familiar with the Olympics stage because he also went to Rio back in 2016.



Dr. Mirita Martin, president of Fairmont State University, said Baker has the full support of the Falcon Family on his back.

Courtesy: Fairmont State University

Courtesy: Fairmont State University

Courtesy: Fairmont State University

Courtesy: Fairmont State University

Courtesy: Fairmont State University

“Perry is living his American dream,” Dr. Martin said. “Perry obtained from Fairmont State the skill set to be successful and together with his education, and then with his determination and grit, he is where he is today. Just like every other student at Fairmont State University who sets their goals on the stars. They’re reaching for the stars and with grit and perseverance, just like Perry, we’re going to get there.”



Baker will join the USA Men’s Rugby Sevens Team as they begin play on Monday, July 26, with two games against Kenya at 11:30 a.m. and Ireland at 6:30 p.m. The team will continue to play on Tuesday, July 27, during an 11:30 a.m. match-up against South Africa. The knockout round will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, with the medal rounds wrapping up on Wednesday, July 28. (Note: start times listed are venue local time in Tokyo, Japan).

For additional information visit, http://www.olympics.com/tokyo-2020.