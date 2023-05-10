FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Following a special meeting held by the Fairmont State University Board of Governors, the board has voted to select its new president-elect.

Dr. Michael Davis (Photo Courtesy: Fairmont State University)

Dr. Michael Davis was selected among a group of finalists including Rocco Fucillo, Bill Phillips and Rosemary Thomas who all visited campus this past April.

“I want to commend our search firm, Buffkin/Baker, on providing us a long list of high-quality candidates from across the country,” Board Chairman Rusty Hutson said. “We wanted someone who had an academic background, would be dynamic in our community, a relationship builder for our faculty and staff, someone our students would love and someone able to build partnerships in Charleston and within industry. We received more than 300 candidate feedback forms from employees, students, alumni and the community. After thorough review and consideration of all comments we are confident in Dr. Davis and look forward to working with him soon.”

Davis will come to Fairmont State after serving as Chief of Staff at James Madison University. His role at James Madison included managing presidential priorities and directing matters of policy and institutional importance, including strategic planning, institutional research, and accreditation. He also served as a faculty member and Director of Debate in James Madison’s School of Communication Studies.

For more information about Dr. Davis and Fairmont State’s presidential search, visit Fairmont State University’s website or click here.