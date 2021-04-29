Fairmont State announces President Martin will remain after looking elsewhere

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In a news release Thursday, officials at Fairmont State University announced that Dr. Mirta Martin would remain in her position as the school’s president.

Martin recently visited Colorado Mesa University and after doing so, removed herself from its presidential search.

“I am deeply grateful for the overwhelming support of the community, and those who have wished me their best.” said Martin. “I am happy to be staying home, at Fairmont State University, with our Falcon Family. I am very much looking forward to continuing to work together, as a family, with our Board of Governors, faculty, staff and students.”

Fairmont State’s Board of Governors is pleased to learn she will continue to lead the University, according to the release.

“We are happy that Dr. Martin has made the decision to continue her presidency at Fairmont State,” said David Goldberg, Fairmont State University Board of Governors Chairman. “We look forward to continued growth under her leadership as we move forward, together.”

The Fairmont State release noted several accomplishments during Martin’s tenure:

This year, the university has recorded increases in enrollment and revenues and decreases in expenses.

Fairmont State recorded the highest Composite Financial Index in the state among four-year state institutions.

The university has navigated COVID-19 on campuses without furloughing employees and has continued to provide face-to-face instruction since August.

“When the community needs Fairmont State, the University is there to be a partner and beacon for promise and success within the mountain state. The future of Fairmont State is strong, and will continue to soar to new and greater heights,” the release concluded.