Fairmont State ASME students visit 4D Tech Solutions

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s American Society for Mechanical Engineer program (ASME) got to tour the 4D Tech Solutions building as a way to get out of the classroom and get a hands on experience of the life of an engineer.

The engineering company is involved primarily with the army doing a lot of DOD work. Students were given a chance to see robotics and the 4D printing of products they use.

4D Solutions tries to get involved every year with the Fairmont State’s ASME program, to try to keep people interest in engineering and STEM high. They were also shown projects and manufacturing that they were currently working on.

At the end of the tour, the students interested in internships were given the opportunity to apply.