Fairmont State begins its return to campus for the 2021 spring semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students returned to campus under strict COVID-19 guidelines on Monday.

Freshman students were allowed to resume in-class instruction after an unexpected spike in COVID cases during the month of December. 12 News spoke with aviation student, John Ewing, who explained that he felt safe returning to class with all the new restrictions.

“We had to get COVID tested. We had to quarantine for three days, and we had to get our test results back,” explained Ewing. “I tested negative, and now we can attend our classrooms again safely. We’ll be randomly tested throughout the semester. There are some changes since we got back. The classrooms are more spread out, the numbers are restricted and lowered, but I’m glad we made the decision to come back because it’s good for students to get that knowledge in the classroom face-to-face.”

Ewing explained that he hasn’t been in class since late November of last year.