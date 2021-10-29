Fairmont State cancels In-person Nursing clinicals for fall semester

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University adjusted one of its programs in light of COVID-19 guidelines and precautions.

The university moved all clinicals for its nursing program to an on-campus simulation center.

A statement from the university said, “Fairmont State made the decision to ensure that our nursing students would not be impacted this semester by updated regulations in healthcare systems throughout the region.”

The students typically complete clinical hours in local hospitals in order to earn their degrees. Each of these hospitals has different vaccine and mask requirements that the students would’ve had to follow while gaining their hours.

The statement also said the university understands the benefits of bedside learning but clinical learning in a simulation is not uncommon.

University officials said they expect students to go back to in-person bedside clinicals in local hospitals in the spring semester.