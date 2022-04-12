Fairmont State American Society of Civil Engineers (WBOY Image)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University celebrated two of its student organizations for their competition wins.

The Acrobatics and Tumbling team recently won its third consecutive MEC Championship. Additionally, the Fairmont State American Society of Civil Engineers placed first in both the Concrete Canoe and Surveying competitions at the Virginias’ Student ASCE Conference.

The championships encompass the accomplishments by Fairmont State students in the classroom and in athleticism.

“By design, we are a destination of choice for students who seek a superb education and it’s complemented with athletic excellence as well,” Dr. Mirta Martin, president of Fairmont State University said. “We expect excellence on our fields, on our tennis courts, in the pool. We also expect it, obviously, in paramount in the classroom.”

Fairmont State Acrobatics and Tumbling team (WBOY Image)

Fifth-year senior and athlete of the year, Alexis Smith, is on the acrobatics team with her little sister. She said the championship win was a good end to her career, but it almost didn’t happen. Smith said her team was a little worried in the middle of the MEC meet when they were down by four points, but they ended up on top.

“I’m just really proud of this team for pulling through at the end,” Smith said. “It was one of the most memorable seasons of my life, so it was exciting.”

The acrobatics and tumbling teams’ season will continue at nationals in Oregon on April 28.