FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Student Government Association at Fairmont State University is continuing a Christmas tradition.

Every year, the University holds its “Christmas with a Falcon” event in late December, allowing students and staff to visit schools across Marion County to deliver presents to 10 kids that the schools have selected.

Not only do the kids get gifts for themselves, but they also have gifts that they can give to their family members.

“We walk into all these schools carrying trash bags of gifts, and we have principals lump over and just start crying on us,” Zachary Taylor, a Fairmont State student, said. “You do get to see that need fulfilled, even though you don’t get to see it directly through the student.”

The funds for the gifts are donated by the community and then matched by the university.

This is the third year Fairmont State has put on the “Christmas with a Falcon” event. In the first two years, it has provided $30,000 worth of Christmas presents to Marion County students and their families, according to SGA.

“The community supports us, so we like to support them, and this is our way of doing it,” Taylor said.

The gifts will be delivered to the schools for the students to pick up on Monday, Dec 19.