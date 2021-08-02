Fairmont State continues to welcome students back to campus

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University continued welcoming students back to campus, on Monday, with activities for them to enjoy before the academic semester officially starts.

President of the university, Dr. Mirta Martin, led a faculty and staff meeting to help welcome the students back to campus. Dr. Martin also spent time welcoming students to the university as they checked in to their dorms.

“At Fairmont State, we’re a family, and for me, being part of the family means being able to say, ‘welcome home’ and that’s what I’ve done for the past week. That’s what I will do this week and I will continue to do that day in and day out to whomever chooses to make Fairmont State a destination of choice for their schooling, for visits, for our guests,” said Dr. Martin. “So, it’s always nice to be able to say, ‘welcome home’ and now especially face to face.”

Other activities the university is offering throughout the week are:

Fairmont State Night at Monongalia County Ballpark

A traditional candlelight ceremony of the passing of the torch of knowledge

A campus picnic and movie night

Community service project.

Poster signed by class of 2025

“I think this year, more than ever, just given the last year and a half that we’ve had on campus and nationally that students are looking for this,” said Alicia Kalka, executive director for Residential and Student Life. “They want to get engaged they want to have that opportunity. We know that at Fairmont State University we have that. So, we are absolutely a family we’re ready to welcome our falcon’s home and we are ready to provide students with as much as normal experience as they can get.”

Ken Fettig, vice president of student success said that Fairmont State is still accepting applications to enroll through August 9.

“This has been an unprecedented year,” Fettig said. “We know that students are maybe acting later and making decisions later in the summer or in the enrollment cycle than in previous years. They’ve been waiting to see what the classes will look like, what the programs will look like, and because of that, we are still accepting applications for admissions.”

Classes for Fairmont State students start on August 9.