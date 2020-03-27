Fairmont State donates PPE to Mon Health to help with COVID-19 pandemic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University President Dr. Mirta Martin delivered person protective equipment such as gowns, masks and gloves on behalf of the university to Mon Health to help with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

The release from the university stated that Fairmont State joins other colleges and universities from across West Virginia and the United States in supplying healthcare workers with personal protective equipment (PPE) during the outbreak.

Healthcare providers have been asking for donations of any PPE from schools, businesses and communities as a shortage has come with the increased demand for these items, the release stated. PPE includes gloves, face masks, protective clothing and more. The release stated this equipment is designed to protect the person wearing it from the spread of infection or illness.

“The family of Fairmont State University stands in solidarity, appreciation and awe of the sacrifices being made by our healthcare workers,” President Dr. Mirta Martin said. “They are the true heroes of this pandemic. We are grateful to have the opportunity to, even in such a small way, work to keep our people safe.”

The release stated Fairmont State University has worked with its School of Nursing to acquire to donated gowns, masks and gloves; while additional donations of gloves from the Chemistry department were also made.