Fairmont State elects new board members for foundation

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State Foundation recently elected new officers to serve in leadership roles and welcomed three new board members.

The foundation serves as the non-profit organization that solicits and administers private donations on behalf of Fairmont State University. The money donated to the foundation allows students who need financial support to continue to get their degree without worrying about financials.

Jennifer Kinty

Jennifer Kinty was a 1985 graduate of Fairmont State and is currently a market president for Summit Community Bank. She will be taking over for Gary LeDonne, a 1984 graduate, as president board chair. Kinty’s said her husband and daughter both are Falcon Alumni and cannot wait to give back to her alma mater.

“It is such an honor taking on that role, it means a lot to me and my family,” said Kinty. “The education I attained there has really, been the key to my success in my career, and in life. Giving back, through my work with the Fairmont State Foundation is really the least I can do for my alma mater.”

Money the foundation is able to provide goes into funding education programs, as well as many of the universities scholarships. Kinty said she is excited to start helping students financially, so earning their degree can be the easy part.

For the full list of new members, and more information on the Fairmont State Foundation visit their website.