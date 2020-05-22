Fairmont State ends music and theatre programs, expands community music and theatre offerings

FAIRMONT, W.V.a – During its Thursday, May 21 meeting the Fairmont State Board of Governors voted to end the university’s academic programs in music and theatre, including music and theatre education, according to a news release.

Meanwhile, the board voted to continue its community theatre, community music programs, and Academy for the Arts programming, the release said.

The academic programs will continue through the next academic year as faculty members work to ensure that most current majors can graduate in their chosen discipline, FSU officials said. Members of the university’s administration are working to “operationalize” a plan based on the board vote.

A performance at Fairmont State in Feb. 2020

After the next academic year, Fairmont State will continue to work to produce vocal concerts, theatrical performances, and direct the marching band, according to officials.

The university issued a statement about the decision: