Fairmont State fights food insecurity with Freddy’s Pantry

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University’s campus community now has free access to food products and other essential items through a new initiative known as Freddie’s Pantry.

Located near Hunt Haught Hall, the pantry was unveiled by the Fairmont State Student Government Association on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Fairmont State students will continue to have access to the University’s original food and personal hygiene donation center, The Nest, located on the second floor of the Falcon Center, while the addition of Freddie’s Pantry will enable members of the student body who are in need to access essential items in a way that offers increased privacy.

“The idea of Freddie’s Pantry was born to address food insecurity among the student population, in a way that makes students comfortable,” said Assistant Director of Student Life, Evan Fossen. “We’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in this initiative. This couldn’t have come together without the full support of the Student Government Association, the design expertise of our architecture student group and our Physical Plant staff.”

Student Government Association Secretary, Makenzie Sorton, addressed those attending the unveiling of the pantry, emphasizing SGA’s desire to give back to students and the campus community. “We are so happy this project is finally coming to life,” Sorton added.

The Freddie’s Pantry initiative relies on donations through a “take what you need, leave what you can” method. Essential and highly requested items include canned foods with a pull tab for opening, boxed meals, grab n’ go snacks, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products, deodorant and soap.

“Food insecurity is pervasive throughout our nation, and certainly here at home,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “At Fairmont State, we are responsible for creating a healthy, safe environment that enables our Falcons to soar. Freddie’s Pantry allows us to do just that, helping students meet their needs so that they may focus on learning and other activities, rather than stressing about where their next meal comes from.”

To contribute to Freddie’s Pantry, visit www.fairmontstate.edu/freddiespantry.