Fairmont State Folklife Center hosts elementary students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Elementary school students in Marion County got a look back in time Thursday morning.

The Folklife Center at Fairmont State University hosted a program called “The Dust We Leave Behind.”

Students had a chance to hear from a coal miner about the history of mining in the state, and learned about what it was like to have classes in a one room school.

They say it is important for students to know where they came from.

“It’s our shared history. So, this is part of their history and their culture, and to get a better understanding of who we are as a culture and a people, we have to look back,” said Program Coordinator Tiffany Martin.

The center will host other county elementary students Friday morning, as well.