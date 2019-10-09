Fairmont State Folklife Center to share history with elementary students

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students from Marion County elementary schools will get a look at some West Virginia history in a special program this week.

Fairmont State University’s West Virginia Folklife Center will hold a presentation called “The Dust We Leave Behind” this week.

The program aims to teach students about the customs and cultures that helped to form the West Virginia identity.

Students will also hear from a former coal miner, and learn more at the one-room school house on the University campus.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories