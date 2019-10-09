Fairmont State Folklife Center to share history with elementary students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Students from Marion County elementary schools will get a look at some West Virginia history in a special program this week.

Fairmont State University’s West Virginia Folklife Center will hold a presentation called “The Dust We Leave Behind” this week.

The program aims to teach students about the customs and cultures that helped to form the West Virginia identity.

Students will also hear from a former coal miner, and learn more at the one-room school house on the University campus.