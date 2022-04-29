FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University has named Jeffrey McCormick as its new Chief of Police and Director of the Police Academy.

McCormick has 30 years of law enforcement experience. He began his career as a patrolman for the Perry, Georgia Police Department. Later in his career he served as a Special Agent for the FBI and eventually moved up to Chief of the FBI Counterterrorism Watch in Washington D.C.

“I am thrilled to join the Falcon Family,” McCormick said. “I look forward to serving our campus and surrounding communities, while developing the next generation of West Virginia’s law enforcement through the Fairmont State University Police Academy.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jeff McCormick home to Fairmont State as our Chief of Police and Director of Police Academy,” said Fairmont State University President, Mirta M. Martin. “His extensive background in law enforcement will be an asset to the University, and we look forward to continued growth under his leadership. We are honored to have him as a member of our Falcon Family.”

McCormick will begin his position immediately, leading the school’s department on public safety while teaching student recruits in the police academy.