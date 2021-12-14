Fairmont State held toy donation for children on Christmas with a Falcon Day

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University embraced the giving season.

Fairmont State University SGA and faculty on Christmas with a Falcon 2021 (Courtesy: Fairmont State University)

On Tuesday students, staff and facility came together for their second annual Christmas with a Falcon Day.

Administrators and students loaded up a bus with toys to deliver to children in Marion County.

The Student Government Association raises money each year to buy the toys to make sure every child has a gift for Christmas. This year SGA raised over $15,000.

“We are so thankful for the Falcon Family and the Marion County community for making this possible,” he said. “The entire time, it seemed like we might not meet our goal, but in the end we exceeded it and we are so thankful for that,” Student Government President, Zach Taylor said.

Dr. Mirta Martin, President of Fairmont State University said the SGA students highlight everything that is good and wonderful in the world.

Stockings filled with gifts for Christmas with a Falcon 2021 (Courtesy: Fairmont State University)

“The education that we’re giving them here at Fairmont State University is not just about books and theory. It’s about how to make a difference and impacting the world, and today and every day of their life, they’re making that impact,” Dr. Martin said. “So, I have great hope for our world because I see the reliance, the dedication and the desire to pass it forward and to think of others before self that our students have.”

Fairmont State University was able to provide gifts to 125 children this year.

The remaining funding that they had was used to make food baskets for the families.