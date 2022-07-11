FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Fairmont State University Academy of Arts held its “Broadway Babies” summer camp in Wallman Hall beginning on July 11 and ending on July 15.

“Broadway Babies,” is for kids between kindergarten and second grade, in which they also have a camp, “Broadway Bound,” for kids in third to sixth grade. The younger kids attended camp from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the older kids attend from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. This camp lasted from Monday to Friday.

The camp started around seven years ago, but it had to take a break during COVID-19. In 2020, it held the camp virtually, whereas in 2021, it just held private lessons to slowly ease everyone back into the Academy. This is the first year back since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is more musical theater-based, so kids will learn basic stage direction, two songs per group, and choreography, and then they will perform for the parents on Friday.

Fairmont State’s Academy of Arts gives kids the opportunity to come and learn if they haven’t been in a theater-based program before. Leigh Anne Riley, Director of performing arts outreach and development, mentioned that this camp is for the kids who love to perform at home. She said she feels this camp is their place to shine on stage. Their ultimate goal is to spark interest in art education.

“It’s really exciting, and, the “Broadway Babies” camp especially, because we’re seeing kindergarten, kindergarten through second graders that this is a brand new experience for them, and just really watching them throughout the week, and them performing for their parents is always a really exciting thing about this camp,” Riley said.

The week of July 11’s camp was $135 per child. The academy said it tries to keep pricing reasonable and under $200, but it also has scholarship opportunities.

This camp is not accepting students who were not registered on the first day, because by missing one day, they will miss big pieces and will be behind. No fear though, the Academy will be having summer camps every week up until school starts in August. There is no limited capacity for registration for the rest of the camps and students can also register at the door.

If you’re interested in having your kid join a camp with the Fairmont State University Academy of Arts, you can find more information and registration here.