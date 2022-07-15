FAIRMONT W.Va. (WBOY) — Rising high school seniors showed off what they learned on Friday after three weeks at the West Virginia Governor’s Honors Academy held at Fairmont State University.

In front of their classmates and families, students gave speeches about identity and self-forgiveness, performed scenes from Shakespeare, acted in original plays, showed off a trailer for a short film and gave an interpretive dance performance.

Students perform a scene from A Midsummer Night’s Dream (WBOY Image).

West Virginia Governor’s Honors Academy Co-Dean and Fairmont State University Honors Program Director Robin Payne said they look for the brightest and most academically engaged students for the program. Students will apply through their counties, which will then decide which students are best to represent their home school districts.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for students all around the state to really get to just explore. To maybe step into a new environment and have opportunities that they might not have otherwise,” Payne said.

Gwendolyn Jacenkiw was a student in the Exploring Engineering Design class. During the class, Gwendolyn learned the basics of mechanical engineering and said the class involved a lot of calculus and trigonometry for the first week. After that, they started working with wooden robots and eventually moved on to more complex machines.

“Overall I had an absolute blast, I think we made some lifelong friendships,” Jacenkiw said.

The academy offered classes on engineering, discrete and competition math, and a class that taught students how to make their own pottery.