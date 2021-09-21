Fairmont State holds Adulting 101 class for Wellness Month

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University continued its events to raise awareness for mental health. Over the course of September, the university has been hosting events that promote overall wellness. This week, the focus was on mental health.

On Tuesday, the university held an “Adulting 101” mental health class for students. The goal of the event was for students to learn more about self-care. The event was free for students and was hosted by the university’s counseling services as part of their Wellness Month.

Earlier this year, the university combined its Counseling and Student Health departments to make the Student Wellness and Mental Health Center. The President of Fairmont State, Dr. Mirta Martin said now, everything is interrelated to keep students’ minds and bodies healthy.

“Mental health is not a stigma,” Martin said. “Mental health is not something to be embarrassed. Mental health is a reality of how we live today and a reality that this pandemic has accentuated. And so, just like we are here to ensure that we provide the very best education for our students, we are also here to ensure their overall wellness, mental and physical.”

Fairmont State University officials also held a student-athlete wellness event on Tuesday during the Falcons volleyball game.

Wellness Month has been putting on a number of events throughout September; learn more about them here.