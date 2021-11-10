Fairmont State holds COVID booster shot clinic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Fairmont State University held its first booster shot clinic for students, faculty and staff.

Person getting their booster shot vaccine at the clinic (WBOY Image)

Officials said they ordered 350 Moderna shots to give out. They had nearly 325 interested and eligible to get the booster. The university decided to hold the clinic after students and staff said they would want them in a survey the university sent out.

Everyone had to meet certain requirements to get the booster shot. Those who previously got the Pfizer and Moderna shots had to be six months out from their last shot. Those with Johnson & Johnson had to be at least two months since their last shot. Students, faculty and staff were also eligible for the shots because they’re considered ‘in close contact’ with others at the university.

Officials from the university stressed the importance of getting everyone their booster shots before the holidays where many are in close contact with people not on campus which causes spikes in cases.

Vaccine banner in the Falcon Center at Fairmont State University (WBOY Image)

“One of the things that we continue to say are vaccines are helping us to be able to be in those congregate settings,” said Chief of Police at Fairmont State University, Matt Swain. “So having the booster, getting those vaccinated that wish to be vaccinated, I think is going to help us in the long run so that way when they come back for their following semesters, hopefully having those vaccines will help them and keep them from getting sick.”

“I got my Covid-19 vaccine” button at the Fairmont State booster clinic (WBOY Image)

Chelsea Collins, the director of Falcon Wellness, also said that she thinks a lot of people have already participated in a booster clinic somewhere else.

“Obviously we want to get the booster that we can because we know it improves immune response,” Collins said. “At this point, you know, we think this booster might be the last, but we are always changing when it comes to covid, but what we do know is that it can improve the immune response.”

Officials said they don’t currently have plans to hold another booster shot clinic. The university does not have a vaccine mandate at this time.