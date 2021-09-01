Fairmont State holds dress drive for Marion students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is doing its part to help the county through the hardship of Covid-19.

The Student Government Association is hosting a dress drive and is offering make-up and hair styling to underprivileged Marion County students. Officials from SGA said in a statement that as the world starts to return to a state of normalcy, they want to brighten up at least one night for some young girls in need.

The organization is accepting dress donations until Sept. 11 that can be dropped off at the SGA office on campus Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.