Fairmont State holds forensic based art gallery for National Forensics Week

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University students are combining forensics and art for this year’s National Forensic Science Week.

“Evidence is a component of both of our fields. Whether it is a artistic intent and the roll of the artist’s point of view or the tools that they are using, they leave moments of evidence much like you will find at a crime scene and so we found a thread and we really wanted to bring our students together,” said Joel Dugan, chair of architecture art and design.

“Art of Evidence” is a collaborative project involving undergraduate students and faculty in both art and forensic science.

The theme of the exhibit is to give guests of the gallery a one-of-a kind experience to process each crime through evidence like fiber, bone, blood, fingerprints and DNA.

“People don’t know that forensic science actually needs a lot of art because you do crime scene reconstruction, facial reconstruction, so there’s a big component. Each area in this exhibit has the science behind a crime scene, and then art interpreted it as to how a layman person would see. So, I thought that was really exciting.” said Kristy Henson, assistant professor of forensic science.

The exhibit will run until September 25.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories