FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University hosted its fourth annual ‘Falcon Day of Giving’ on Thursday to raise funds within the university for academics, athletics, scholarships and more.

“You know, with the way budget dollars are these days, sometimes the extra help you’re going to get is from the outside, so this is a vital part in what we do,” Fairmont State Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger said.

“This is huge for the school,” first-year Head Wrestling Coach Gennaro Bonaventura said. “Especially through these times right now with Covid just to get universities back on track, you kind of see this across the country and it’s a really good tool to use to get everyone involved and raise money for the school.”

This year, Fairmont State set a goal of raising $350,000 within 24 hours. Despite working in the athletic department, Bamberger sees Falcon Day of Giving to make an impact on every student at the university.

“The foundation has set a goal today of $350,000 for the entire university and that helps out the academic programs and all the other programs that help educate these young students,” Bamberger said.

From an athletics point of view, Bamberger notices the impact of the day in helping with scholarships, equipment purchases and trips. Bonaventura plans to use the funds raised for the wrestling team to get more money in its budget for uniforms, gear, scholarships, trip expenses and more.

“Any kind of donation helps big or small,” Bonaventura said. “Fairmont State is a special community.”

To see updates and results from this year’s Falcon Day of Giving, click this link. If you’re interested in donating, click this link: