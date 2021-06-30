Fairmont State holds last week of Summer Arts Series

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is preparing for the last week of its Summer Arts Series.

Every Thursday in June and the first Thursday in July, Fairmont State University put on a performance. Every week the performances were virtual through a streaming service called Remo.

Thursday, July 1st’s performance will be “Town and Gown: Here We Go Again.”

The recordings for the production took at least two weeks and was a part of several months of planning.

“I think that we were all extremely excited to get back to performing not in our living rooms again,” Dani DeVito, Town and Gown community players member, said. “It was really cool to be able to step on the stage in Wallman Hall for the first time in like a year and a half. So, it was a really great feeling it was a nice coming home. I’ve been doing Town and Gown productions for more than two decades. So, Town and Gown is a huge part of my life, so I was really excited to be able to do a couple of numbers in the recording.”

Community members can buy tickets to watch the performance. The link to that can be found here.