FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A group of aspiring nurses took the next step in their career by dawning the traditional white coat in Marion County Monday afternoon.

Fairmont State University’s College of Nursing celebrated its White Coat Ceremony on its campus and online. The traditional ceremony which began at colleges nationwide in 1993, marks the students’ transition from pre-nursing to clinical practice.

University President Mirta Martin congratulated each student and thanked them for making FSU’s nursing programs one of the best in the state. “We want to say how grateful we are for the path that you will choose to take, for the many lives that you will choose to touch, and for the many many gifts that you will choose to give,” said Martin.

The White Coat Ceremony began at Columbia University and has been a nursing sign of passage ever since.