Fairmont State holds winter commencement on Sunday

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its winter ceremonies virtually, in an effort to maximize safety and reduce potential spread of COVID-19.

A total of 306 students were candidates to be honored as fall semester graduates this weekend. All August graduates, and select spring graduates, were also honored after missing out on their celebration.

“When you walk across the stage, to be pinned today, you will be quiet a different person then when you arrived here at the university. Right now, I want you to take a couple of minutes to celebrate you. To celebrate the steps you have taken to grow, and to make it this far. I am not only proud of you, I am also inspired by you.” President, Dr. Mirta Martin

Although the event was held virtually, President Martin said that it was essential they celebrate all the falcons hard work they put in to obtain a degree.

Graduates from the University’s School of Nursing will also be celebrated during Pinning Ceremonies. The program graduated 70 students this fall, including both associate’s degree and bachelor’s degree earners.

“You’re going to be there in times of despair, and celebration. Not many people have that opportunity, so you are blessed to be taking on that responsibility. As a nurse, you will touch a life everyday, or a life will touch you. The World Health Organization designated the year 2020 as the year of the nurse…little did they know then what nursing was going to face.” Laura Clayton, Dean of the School of Nursing

For more information on what is coming up with the Falcons, visit their website here.