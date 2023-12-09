FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University honored graduates on Saturday as it held its 154 Annual Fall Commencement Ceremonies.

The ceremonies were held in Feaster Center on campus, one at 10 a.m. for the College of Nursing, College of Education, Health and Human Performance, and College of Science and Technology. A second Commencement Ceremony was held at 2 p.m. for the College of Business and Aviation, College of Liberal Arts, and Regent Bachelor of Arts.

Mike Davis, Fairmont State University President, said, “It’s amazing, it’s a little overwhelming as the new president to think about what these students have been through and our responsibility as faculty and staff here at Fairmont State University to make sure they are prepared to enter the world and then we send them out and we hope they come back and visit us often and do great things.”

The university wishes its best for the students who graduated today and is excited to see what the students go on to do with their educations.