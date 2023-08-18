FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fairmont State University (FSU) began its Welcome Weekend activities on Friday and looked to ensure that every student on campus felt like they were at home in Fairmont.

Students across campus were taken down to the Falcon Center Quad for the Community Campus Picnic and Resource Fair following the annual convocation. The purpose of the events is to help new students that may be facing difficulties transitioning from home to college.

Justin Rader, the Assistant Director of Student Life said that “the more that they feel like they belong in the community, belong at the university, the more successful that they’re gonna be.”

There were more than 40 vendors at this event representing different businesses in the community including Sheetz, Rita’s, AT&T, Walmart, as well as a slew of campus organizations and resources.

Many of the tables had snacks, games, and different discounts/giveaways. The event also had free food offered for the new students to enjoy while congregating with one another.

“We’ve set this weekend up for really, for students just to get to know staff and to get to know the community, but in a meaningful way. So they’re getting to make connections not only with each other, but with faculty and staff here on campus, and with businesses in the community,” Rader said.

Rader said that he is excited to spend time with the students prior to the school year, and even spent time playing card and board games with them the night before. “It’s really a crucial time for relationship building and that foundational relationship piece with students,” Rader said.

Throughout the rest of the weekend, there will be different events for students to enjoy. The university is following a traditional format, offering a lot of events that have been held in previous years. However, there will be a couple of new events that are being debuted including a neon rave in the Falcon Center Quad, as well as a pool party this coming Sunday night.