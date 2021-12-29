Fairmont State instates no spectator policy for sporting events

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State officials announced that the university will begin the new year with a no spectator policy for all sporting events.

Fairmont State University Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger announced in a feature on Falcons’ website that the policy will go into effect starting on Jan. 2, 2022. The updated spectator policy will remain in effect for the first few weeks of January.

According to the release, “The policy has been instituted for the well-being and health of student-athletes, coaches, athletic staff, and the Falcon community.”

Fairmont State is currently operating under advanced COVID-19 protocols on campus. Masks are required in all indoor and outdoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. But student-athletes may remove their masks when they are actively participating in practice, warming up for a competition or competing.

Falcon fans can stream all Fighting Falcons Athletics at one of the following links:

We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans to the Joe Retton arena in the near future, and we appreciate your continued support of Fairmont State Athletics.

To view the full list of Fairmont State COVID guidelines, click here.