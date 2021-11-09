FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is preparing for the end of its academic year and is also taking this time to celebrate the holidays.

On Tuesday, the university held its tree lighting ceremony on campus in their Falcon Center. Students, staff and faculty gathered while the band played to get into the holiday spirit.

Fairmont State Choir sings at tree lighting ceremony (WBOY Image)

“Christmas means a spirit of giving, a spirit of compassion, a spirit of kindness, and I want them (the students) to remember that,” Dr. Mirta Martin, President Fairmont State University said. “I want them to remember that it is better to give than receive so that so many children in our communities are able to have a present under the tree on Christmas day… and so today, we celebrate the spirit of Christmas.”

The semester comes to an end students and staff are preparing for their winter mini semester opportunity.

Students can now enroll in a five-week Winter Term. Students can choose a course to earn credits online or choose to earn hours in an internship or fieldwork experience.

The term allows students to retake a challenging course, ease course loads in upcoming semesters or receive more one-on-one attention from instructors.

The Fairmont State University Christmas tree (WBOY Image)

“I am grateful that faculty and staff are willing to support our students during the winter term,” Dr. Martin said. “It affords them an opportunity to stay focused and to stay on track to graduation. I am very grateful that our students also choose to partake in this new initiative of the university, our second year, recognizing that the level of excellence and the level of education that we provide through our faculty is still second to none.”

The regular fall semester ends on Nov. 20. The mini winter term will start Nov. 29.