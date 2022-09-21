FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Fairmont State University kicked off its annual United Way Campaign.

This year’s goal is set at $25,000 and all funds will be used to help the organizations that the Tygart Valley United Way supports.

United Way (WBOY Image)

The Tygart Valley United Way assists different organizations in Marion, Randolph, Taylor, Barbour and Tucker counties with services in healthcare, childcare, youth mentoring, senior programs, mental health programs, disaster response initiatives and healthy lifestyle initiatives and others.

The 32 organizations they support do not have the resources to hold large fundraisers on their own and rely on this campaign for most of their support.

Donations will be accepted until Nov. 11 here.