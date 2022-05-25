FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is taking action against the housing insecurity issues some of its students are facing.

The university announced it will offer a limited number of discounted rooms for students beginning in the Fall.

Morrow Hall (WBOY Image)

“Providing students with affordable on-campus housing creates access to a transformative education,” Alicia Kalka said. “I’m happy to see that so many of our students from within the State of West Virginia and beyond are taking advantage of this opportunity at Fairmont State. We are making a difference.”

All the discounted rooms will be in Morrow Hall.

The rate per semester for housing will be $1,600, which is less than half the national average cost of housing on college campuses, according to the university.